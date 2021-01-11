Rafsanjani's daughter: Iran's intervention in Syria left 500,000 dead

Faezeh Hashemi Rafsanjani, the daughter of the late Iranian president has criticised her country's intervention in Syria, saying it left 500,000 Syrians dead.

In an interview with the Iranian Ensaf News, Faezeh explained that her father, who was the president of Iran from 1989 to 1997, had opposed Iran's intervention in Syria and informed the former commander of the Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, of his objections.

"Soleimani consulted my father before he went to Syria, and my father told him not to go there," Faezeh said, adding: "On the anniversary of Soleimani's death, we're not hearing anyone talk about what he did. My father had foresight when he told him not to go to Syria and he was correct."

"As a result of our assistance to Bashar Al-Assad, the result has been the killing of 500,000 people at least, whether by chemical or other weapons. This is wrong," she added.

Faezeh has also criticised Iran's policies in the region, saying they have caused Tehran to lose its friends and turned its supporters into critics and critics into opponents.

