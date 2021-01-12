Hamas calls for national dialogue to discuss preparations for elections

Hamas has called for launching comprehensive dialogue to discuss preparations and mechanisms for holding elections, the movement's spokesman told the media yesterday.

Abdul-Latif Al-Qanou said: "We need to carry out two serious steps to end the division and achieve Palestinian partnership â€“ presidential decrees for the elections and launching a national dialogue to discuss preparations and mechanisms for holding the elections."

Al-Qanou stressed that the elections "are considered the first step towards building a political system and bringing all the national parties together."

The Hamas spokesman stated that his movement wanted to see all elections held together but gave up this condition along with others in order not to block the path of real Palestinian unity.

"In order to overcome the challenges facing them, the Palestinians have to unite and achieve successful democratic elections," he concluded.

