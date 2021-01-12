Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran seeks Interpol arrest warrants following assassination of Fakhrizadeh

January 12, 2021
A funeral ceremony for Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh Mahabadi, held in Tehran, Iran on 30 November 2020 [Iranian Defense Ministry/Anadolu Agency]
Iranian police asked Interpol to issue a red notice against four suspects it believes are involved in the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Earlier, head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly, Mojtaba Zonnour, announced that the security forces had found clues about those involved in the assassination of head of the Research and Technology Centre in the Iranian Ministry of Defence, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was killed on 27 November.

"We are working also on preparing a defence list for the issuance of an Interpol red notice against the killers of Qassem Soleimani," said police spokesman Mahdi Hajian.

Iran accuses Israel of being behind Fakhrizadeh's assassination, describing the murder as a terrorist attack, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) promising a "severe response" to his targeting.

