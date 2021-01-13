Israel's Netanyahu removes Trump from Twitter photo

Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu has removed a photo of him with outgoing US President Donald Trump from the banner of his Twitter account, Reuters reported yesterday.

Analysts have said the move comes as an apparent break with a political ally who is facing possible impeachment.

The photo of Netanyahu sitting with Trump in the White House had long appeared on the banner of Netanyahu's official Twitter account, reflecting the close relations between the two men. It was not removed even after Trump lost the US election to President-elect Joe Biden.

In place of the picture with Trump, Netanyahu placed one related to the New Year's celebrations and then later changed it again to show him receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

US lawmakers have called on Vice President Mike Pence to strip Trump of his powers just days before he is due to leave office after the president incited a mob attack on the Capitol last week. Pence rejected the motion.

