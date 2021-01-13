Jordan sentences attacker to death for 2019 stabbings

A state security court in Jordan sentenced a man to death on Tuesday and jailed two others after they were found guilty of the stabbing of foreign tourists in 2019, Reuters has reported. Mustafa Abu Ruwais, 24, was sentenced to death by hanging for the attack.

The eight victims, including one Swiss citizen and three Mexicans, all survived the November 2019 knife attack in the ruins of the ancient Roman city of Jerash, some 50 kilometres north of the capital Amman.

In 2019, graphic footage of the scene after the incident was posted on social media. A woman can be seen lying on the ground and clearly bleeding heavily, while another woman wears a blood-stained t-shirt.

#فيديو طعن 3 سياح اسبان ورجل أمن في مدينة #جرش الأردنية واعتقال الفاعل pic.twitter.com/a075rbFN8h — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) November 6, 2019

