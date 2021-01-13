Portuguese / Spanish / English

Jordan sentences attacker to death for 2019 stabbings

January 13, 2021 at 3:49 pm | Published in: Jordan, Middle East, News
The scene where several people, including tourists were wounded in a knife attack in the site of Jerash in Jordan on 6 November 2019 [AHMAD ABDO/AFP/Getty Images]
A state security court in Jordan sentenced a man to death on Tuesday and jailed two others after they were found guilty of the stabbing of foreign tourists in 2019, Reuters has reported. Mustafa Abu Ruwais, 24, was sentenced to death by hanging for the attack.

The eight victims, including one Swiss citizen and three Mexicans, all survived the November 2019 knife attack in the ruins of the ancient Roman city of Jerash, some 50 kilometres north of the capital Amman.

In 2019, graphic footage of the scene after the incident was posted on social media. A woman can be seen lying on the ground and clearly bleeding heavily, while another woman wears a blood-stained t-shirt.

