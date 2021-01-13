Join us for an hour-long conversation with Professor John Esposito and head of the Egyptian Revolutionary Council Dr Maha Azzam to discuss 10 years since the outbreak of the Arab Spring.

A Professor of Religion and International Affairs and Professor of Islamic Studies, Esposito is the founding Director of the Alwaleed Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding at Georgetown University.

Dr Azzam was Associate Fellow at the MENA program at Chatham House. Previously, she was head of Programme on Security and Development in Muslim States at the Royal United Services Institute for Defence Studies (RUSI).

Tune in here today at 4pm GMT