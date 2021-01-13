Report: Biden's teams asks PA's Abbas to hold elections

The administration of US President-elect Joe Biden has asked Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to renew legitimacy and hold general elections, Israel's Channel 20 reported.

The station quoted a senior official in the Fatah movement as saying that the Palestinian leadership recently received a letter from the incoming American administration calling on it to hold "new elections to renew the legitimacy in the Palestinian Authority and reduce Abbas' control over security and judicial institutions".

It added that Biden's team has expressed its desire to inject new blood into the Palestinian Authority's institutions, even if this comes at the expense of dismissing corrupt officials. The station said the new administration believes these steps will pave the way towards joint cooperation between the new American government and the Palestinian Authority.

According to the Palestinian official, a Palestinian businessman living in Washington serves as the link between the administration and the PA.

