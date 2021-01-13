Portuguese / Spanish / English

Report: Biden's teams asks PA's Abbas to hold elections

January 13, 2021 at 2:15 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, US
RAMALLAH, WEST BANK, MARCH 10: US Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shake hands during their meeting at the Presidential compound on March 10, 2010 in Ramallah, West Bank. American Vice-President Joe Biden is in the Middle East to meet Palestinian and Israeli leaders, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Shimon Peres, before travelling to Jordan on Thursday March 11. (Photo by Atef Safadi - Pool/Getty Images)
President-elect Joe Biden (L) and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shake hands during their meeting at the Presidential compound on March 10, 2010 in Ramallah, West Bank [Atef Safadi - Pool/Getty Images]
The administration of US President-elect Joe Biden has asked Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to renew legitimacy and hold general elections, Israel's Channel 20 reported.

The station quoted a senior official in the Fatah movement as saying that the Palestinian leadership recently received a letter from the incoming American administration calling on it to hold "new elections to renew the legitimacy in the Palestinian Authority and reduce Abbas' control over security and judicial institutions".

It added that Biden's team has expressed its desire to inject new blood into the Palestinian Authority's institutions, even if this comes at the expense of dismissing corrupt officials. The station said the new administration believes these steps will pave the way towards joint cooperation between the new American government and the Palestinian Authority.

According to the Palestinian official, a Palestinian businessman living in Washington serves as the link between the administration and the PA.

