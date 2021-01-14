Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Saudi minister denounces in Moscow Iran's "interventions" in Middle East

January 14, 2021 at 6:21 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Iran, Middle East, News, Russia, Saudi Arabia
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JANUARY 14: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY – MANDATORY CREDIT - "RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (R) meets Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud (L) in Moscow, Russia on January 14, 2021. ( Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout - Anadolu Agency )
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (R) meets Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud (L) in Moscow, Russia on January 14, 2021 [Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout - Anadolu Agency]
 January 14, 2021 at 6:21 pm

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday denounced Iran's "interventions" in the Middle East region, after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Reuters reports.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Moscow with Lavrov, broadcast on Saudi TV, the Saudi minister said Tehran's proxy militias were obstructing a solution for the war in Syria.

He also accused the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen of obstructing peace efforts in that country.

READ: Russia slams US over accusing Iran of supporting Al-Qaeda

Categories
Europe & RussiaIranMiddle EastNewsRussiaSaudi Arabia
Show Comments
Show Comments