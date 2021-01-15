Portuguese / Spanish / English

Mexico to open 200 cinemas in Saudi Arabia by 2023

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - DECEMBER 12: People in their cars enjoy the premiere performance during the opening of Drive Cinema at Campo Marte on December 12, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)
People in their cars enjoy the premiere performance during the opening of Drive Cinema at Campo Marte on December 12, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico [Medios y Media/Getty Images]
Mexican Cinépolis is planning to open 200 cinemas in Saudi Arabia within two years, local media reported on Wednesday.

Cinépolis recently opened two new cinemas in Saudi Arabia's cities of Jeddah and Dammam as part of the kingdom's "Saudi Vision 2030", which is reported by the government to be aimed at diversifying the country's oil-dependent economy.

"In cooperation with Saudi Arabia's Al-Hokair Group and our regional partner in the United Arab Emirates, Al-Tayer Group, we will invest $300 million over five years in operating cinemas across the kingdom," Cinépolis Gulf CEO Alejandro Aguilera told SPA, adding that the project aims to "offer job opportunities to more Saudi nationals."

"Cinépolis is proud to be contributing to the kingdom's 'Vision 2030' by providing moviegoers with unrivalled experiences as Saudi Arabia increases its culture and entertainment offering," Aguilera noted.

