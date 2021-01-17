Portuguese / Spanish / English

Terror blast kills 1, wounds 6 others in NW Syria

January 17, 2021
ALEPPO, SYRIA - DECEMBER 25: A damaged car is seen as a result of simultaneous explosions caused with two bomb-laden motorcycles parked at a densely populated residential area in Jarabulus of Aleppo, Syria on December 25, 2019. According to initial reports, 10 civilian wounded due to explosions. ( Mutez Muhammed - Anadolu Agency )
A bomb-laden vehicle exploded in the northwestern Azaz city of Syria on Sunday, killing at least one civilian and wounding six others, Anadolu Agency reported.

The explosion took place in a popular market hall in Sicco village near the Turkish borderline.

Local authorities cordoned off the area, and the wounded were shifted to nearby health facilities.

No group has yet taken responsibility for the blast, however, the People's Protection Unit (YPG) is known to be active in the region.

Sicco village is home to camps of civilians who fled from violence by the Bashar al-Assad regime, and terror groups.

