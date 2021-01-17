Terror blast kills 1, wounds 6 others in NW Syria

A bomb-laden vehicle exploded in the northwestern Azaz city of Syria on Sunday, killing at least one civilian and wounding six others, Anadolu Agency reported.

The explosion took place in a popular market hall in Sicco village near the Turkish borderline.

Local authorities cordoned off the area, and the wounded were shifted to nearby health facilities.

No group has yet taken responsibility for the blast, however, the People's Protection Unit (YPG) is known to be active in the region.

Sicco village is home to camps of civilians who fled from violence by the Bashar al-Assad regime, and terror groups.

