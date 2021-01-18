Egypt court orders seizure of assets of 89 Brotherhood members

An Egyptian court has ordered the seizure of assets of 89 members of the Muslim Brotherhood – including the late President Mohammed Morsi – and their transfer to the treasury.

The ruling issued by the Court for Urgent Matters will apply to the assets inherited by Morsi's family. Morsi died during a court session in June 2019 after years of being held in solitary confinement and medically neglected.

The court order will also affect the Brotherhood's Supreme Guide Mohamed Badie, his deputy Khairat Al-Shater, and senior member of the group Mohamed Beltagy.

Beltagy's whole family have been pulled apart by the Egyptian regime – one of his sons is also in prison whilst his daughter was shot and killed during the Rabaa massacre.

In 2013 the Egyptian regime formed the Inventory, Seizure and Management Committee of Muslim Brotherhood Funds which has targeted the leadership and staff of the movement.

Over the course of their rule the committee grew to target companies and individuals which have no relation with the Brotherhood.

Critics have accused the regime of acquiring billions of pounds worth of financial assets to cover up Egypt's economic crisis.

The committee has also seized the funds of charities, schools, hospitals and newspapers.