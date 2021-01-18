Iraq surrenders remains of 55 soldiers killed in 1980s war with Iran

On Sunday, Iraq handed over to Iran the remains of 55 soldiers killed during the 1980-88 war between the two countries.

Kazim Yasseri, director of the Shalamcheh border crossing in Iraq's province of Basra, told Anadolu Agency that the remains of the Iranian soldiers were found in: "An area between Iraq and Iran, where the battles took place."

"Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross have participated in the bodies remains handover ceremony," Yasseri added.

There was no immediate comment from any of the neighbouring countries about the official's remarks.

Hundreds of Iranian and Iraqi soldiers who were killed in the 1980-88 war were first exchanged between the two countries in 2003, and others in 2008.

