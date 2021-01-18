Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Workers of Egypt's Iron and Steel Company protest against liquidation

January 18, 2021 at 11:55 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
TOPSHOT - Labourers work at the "White Mountain" limestone extraction quarry site near Egypt's southern city of Minya, some 265 kilometres south of the capital, on December 7, 2019. - Covered in fine white dust, labourers at a limestone quarry in southern Egypt toil in brutal conditions with little workplace safety for paltry pay. Labourers work in shifts at the quarry in the so-called White Mountain east of the river Nile outside Minya, about 265 km south of the capital Cairo. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Labourers work at the "White Mountain" limestone extraction quarry site near Egypt's southern city of Minya, some 265 kilometres south of the capital, on December 7, 2019 [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images]
 January 18, 2021 at 11:55 am

Egypt's Iron and Steel Company workers in the country's Helwan city organised a protest on Sunday at the company's headquarters, against a recent decision to liquidate the state-owned organisation.

The protestors called on the government to intervene to stop the liquidation move, which they told Youm7 would displace some 8,000 employees. They also demanded the state to: "Inject funds into the company's development."

According to the local website, the workers called on the Egyptian government to "modernise the company and preserve its assets," which were estimated at 120 billion Egyptian pounds ($7.6 billion).

In recent days, the extraordinary general assembly chaired by President of the Holding Company for Mineral and Mining Industries in Egypt Mohamed El-Saadawi decided to divide the company into the Iron and Steel Company and the Company of Mines and Quarries, which was earlier reported to be partnering with the private sector.

READ: Union acts against liquidation of Egyptian Iron and Steel Company

The assembly has attributed the reason behind the liquidation to the: "High losses and the company's inability to continue its production operations."

Local sources confirmed that the management would: "Soon hold discussions with the workers on compensations."

Member of the executive board of the Holding Company for Metal Industries Khaled Al-Feki told Egypt Independent that the decision would: "Destroy one of the largest industrial institutes in the Middle East, which has proudly developed many of Egypt's national projects including the High Dam and succeeded at establishing new iron and steel companies in various other Arab nations such as Algeria and Saudi Arabia."

He added that the company was providing Egyptian hospitals with oxygen cylinders to confront the coronavirus.

Categories
AfricaEgyptNews
Show Comments
Show Comments