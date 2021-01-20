Hamas: Palestinian resistance is not subject to extortion

Palestinian resistance against the Israeli occupation and its tools are not subject to extortion, Hamas official website reported Head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh saying on Tuesday.

Speaking at a conference held in Tehran on the 12th anniversary of Israeli offensive on Gaza carried out in 2008/9, Haniyeh stressed that political developments, including the so-called "deal of the century," Israeli annexation plans and Arab normalisation with the Israeli occupation, posed a threat not only to Palestine but to the whole region and Arab world.

"Some countries in the region are being besieged, foremost among them Iran, to sever the lines of supply for the resistance in Palestine," Haniyeh continued.

The Hamas chief called for agreeing on a fully-fledged strategic vision on the basis of Palestinian unity, commitment to national constants and lands, and not recognising the Israeli occupation.

He reaffirmed the need to form a solid bloc on a regional scale to provide support necessary to reinforce the steadfastness of the Palestinian people.

At the same time, he hailed the Palestinian and Muslim communities in Europe and Latin America for their role in raising public awareness against normalisation and calling for boycott of any relation with the Israeli occupation.

"It's important to be open to the free people of the world who reject American bullying and normalisation with the Israeli occupation… there are some positive developments taking place in many sectors and components in Europe and America," Haniyeh added.

The top Hamas leader concluded that the world has had enough of the Israeli occupation, which "can no longer market its narrative."