UAE, Qatar to resume flights after over 3-year hiatus

Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways, a UAE flag carrier, on Wednesday announced resuming commercial flights between the two countries, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Abu Dhabi government-owned carrier said the service would operate on a daily basis pending government approvals as of February 15.

Qatar Airways also announced the resumption of its flights to Dubai as of Jan. 27 and to Abu Dhabi as of 28th of the same month.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt signed a reconciliation deal with Qatar on Jan. 5 to end more than three years of feud.

The four countries severed diplomatic and trade relations with Qatar in 2017, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism. Qatar has vehemently denied the accusation, saying the blockade was an attempt to infringe on its sovereignty.

