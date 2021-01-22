World Bank supports virus vaccination plan in Lebanon

The World Bank approved on Thursday the reallocation of $34 million to fund the procurement of Covid-19 vaccine for Lebanon, which is struggling to contain the number of coronavirus infections.

The international organisation said that the reallocation under the existing Lebanon Health Resilience Project will provide vaccine for over 2 million individuals. It noted that the vaccine is expected to arrive in Lebanon by early February.

According to the bank, the vaccine rollout will target priority groups, namely high risk health workers, people aged 65 and over, epidemiological and surveillance staff, and citizens aged between 55 and 64 with co-morbidities.

"Fair, broad and fast access to Covid-19 vaccines is critical to protecting lives and supporting economic recovery," said World Bank Group President David Malpass.

Lebanon has been struggling to contain the number of infections, and has the highest rate in the region. Last Friday alone, more than 6,000 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

