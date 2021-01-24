Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

UAE cabinet approves setting up embassy in Tel Aviv

January 24, 2021 at 4:09 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, UAE, US
The Emirati, Israeli and US flags sway in the wind at the Abu Dhabi airport at the arrival of the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE, on August 31, 2020. - A US-Israeli delegation including White House advisor Jared Kushner took off on a historic first direct commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi to mark the normalisation of ties between the Jewish state and the UAE. (Photo by KARIM SAHIB / AFP) (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images)
The Emirati, Israeli and US flags sway in the wind on 31 August 2020 [KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images]
 January 24, 2021 at 4:09 pm

The United Arab Emirates cabinet on Sunday approved the establishment of an embassy in the city of Tel Aviv in Israel, state media said, Reuters reports.

The UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August, a deal forged largely over shared fears of Iran.

Since then Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco have all agreed to establish ties with Israel in deals brokered in 2020 by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

No further details about the embassy were given in UAE media.

Israel's government regards Jerusalem as its capital, although that is not recognized by most of the international community. Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state. Most countries have their embassies in Tel Aviv.

READ: Israel tourist behaviour in UAE 'shameful'

Categories
Asia & AmericasIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineUAEUS
Show Comments
Show Comments