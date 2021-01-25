Turkish Airlines temporarily suspends Israel flights

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines has temporarily suspended all flights to Israel, the airline announced on Monday, Anadolu reports.

Under the suspension, there are no Turkish Airlines flights to or from Israel for the period Jan. 26 to Jan. 31, said the company on Twitter.

By way of explanation, the airline said the move was in line with a decision by "related authorities," but gave no further details.

Passengers needing to adjust previously booked flights can contact the airline at 850-333-0849 or through sales offices or the purchasing agent.

