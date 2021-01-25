UK Labour's recent hire shows 'complete submission to Zionist lobby', rights group says

The UK Labour Party's decision to appoint a former Israel spy to work in his social media team demonstrates its leaders "complete submission to the Zionist lobby", a UK-based human rights group has said.

The Arab Organisation for Human Rights in the UK (AOHR UK) criticised the appointment of Assaf Kaplan, who worked as an analyst and officer in Unit 8200 of the Israeli Military Intelligence between 2009-2013, where he monitored, collected, and analysed information on all Palestinian, regardless of their status.

"Unit 8200 constantly breaches international laws and conventions, as it dates back to the period before the establishment of Israel when it was known as Shin Mem 2, which worked on collecting information for Zionist gangs that committed massacres against the Palestinians," AOHR UK said.

"In September 2014, 43 officers published a letter revealing the filthy role of this unit and how the information it gathered led to the killing of thousands of innocent Palestinians, especially during the wars on the Gaza Strip."

AOHR UK confirmed that Kaplan's CV, as well as the past and present of this unit, are known to officials in the British Labour Party, thus raising many questions about the reasons behind his employment given the risks he poses to the security of the party

AOHR UK explained that as a result of his work, Kaplan should be in "prison, not the British Labour Party".

The rights group went on to call on the leaders of the Labour Party and its supporters to reject this appointment.

