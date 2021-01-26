Portuguese / Spanish / English

Amnesty slams Egypt's punitive measures against revolutionaries

January 26, 2021
A picture taken during a guided tour organised by the Egyptian State Information Service on November 20, 2019, shows inmates receiving medical treatment at the clinic of Borg el-Arab prison near the Egyptian city of Alexandria. - Amnesty International warned on Wednesday that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's government had built a "parallel justice system" to crack down on critics and dissent. The London-based rights watchdog said the key tools of repression were the Supreme State Security Prosecution service, known as the SSSP, as well as counter-terrorism courts and special police forces. "In Sisi's Egypt, all critics of the government are seen as potential terrorists," Amnesty's France director Katia Roux said at the launch of the 60-page report in Paris. "The situation is getting worse. Repression is hardening." (Photo by Mohamed el-Shahed / AFP) (Photo by MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/AFP via Getty Images)
Rights watchdog Amnesty International has slammed human rights abuses in Egypt in a new report to mark the ten-year anniversary of Egypt's 2011 uprising.

Jails in Egypt are packed with the revolutionaries that once stood in Tahrir Square calling on Hosni Mubarak to stand down, Amnesty sets out in 'What do you care if I die?'.

Some 60,000 political opponents languish in Egypt's jails.

Detainees live in twice-capacity cells, the report says, where they are held at the complete mercy of prison guards.

Prison officials are subjecting political prisoners to torture by denying them healthcare in retribution for their revolutionary activities.

READ: 18 days

Some are held for 22-23 hours a day in solitary confinement, are denied family visits and deprived food packages from their relatives.

Their treatment of inmates has led to deaths in custody and irreparable harm to their health.

"It is deplorable that the Egyptian authorities are seeking to intimidate and torment human rights defenders, politicians, activists and other actual or perceived opponents by denying them healthcare," commented MENA Director Philip Luther.

"When the denial causes severe pain or suffering and is a deliberate act for the purpose of punishment, it constitutes torture."

