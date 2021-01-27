Haredim rebel against Israel measures aimed at fighting covid

Ultraorthodox Israeli Jews, known as Haredim, continue their revolt against Israeli measures aimed at fighting COVID-19, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported on Monday.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Israeli government has imposed several precautionary measures to decrease the number of daily cases of coronavirus, but the Haredim are not complying with the new procedures.

Haredi schools and other facilities have not closed and the Haredim continue to hold weddings and funerals, making their areas of residence the epicentre for the pandemic.

Data published by Israeli radio last week showed that 40 per cent of Israelis who contracted COVID-19 were Haredim, the number rises to 60 per cent among the student population.

READ: Israel's apartheid regime is the work of a callous rogue state