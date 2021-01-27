Yemen: Mothers of abductees call on UN to intervene

The Abductees' Mothers Association called on the United Nations secretary-general and his special envoy to pressure the Yemeni parties to release those who have been kidnapped, women and the sick, immediately and unconditionally.

This came in a statement issued by the association in conjunction with the fifth meeting of the supervisory committee on prisoners and detainees held in the Jordanian capital Amman on Sunday.

The organisation documented the abduction of 725 civilians, including two women, and 119 cases of forcible disappearances, including that of two women, held in Houthi prisons and six civilians detained in the prisons of the internationally-backed government.

In a statement, it said kidnapped and detained civilians have a right under international law to freedom, and those who have kidnapped them should be held fully responsible for their lives and safety.

The statement called on the United Nations and its special envoy to Yemen to put pressure on the concerned parties to reveal the fate of the forcibly disappeared civilians and grant them their rights without delay.

READ: Yemen mothers call on UAE-backed groups to release their sons