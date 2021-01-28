AK Party: UK's selection of anti-Islam figure undermines discrimination review

The UK government's appointment of the Friends of Israel Initiative founder to lead review of anti-radicalisation programme "is testament of the growing anti-Muslim sentiment in Britain", the UK division of Turkey's Justice and Development Party (AK Party) said in a press release.

William Shawcross, "known for his open disdain of Islam and Muslims", has been "appointed to lead a review of the UK government's discredited Prevent programme", the party said. In 2012, Shawcross said: "Europe and Islam is one of the greatest, most terrifying problems of our future. I think all European countries have vastly, very quickly growing Islamic populations."

AK Party Chairman Abdurrahim Boynukalin said: "Shawcross's appointment is testament of the growing anti-Muslim sentiment in Britain. the UK. How can someone with an open track record of hatred of towards Muslims be asked to lead something like this? I suppose his profile befits the totally flawed Prevent programme which rights groups and the wider Muslim community have collectively shunned as disproportionately targeting Muslims. Both Prevent and Shawcross must go!"

