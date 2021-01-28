Hamas condemns Israel leader's remarks about plans to target civilians

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qasem condemned Israeli army Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi's remarks that his army could attack civilian targets and residential areas in any future confrontation in Gaza or Lebanon.

The Hamas spokesperson said that Kohavi's threats reflect Israel's "bullying" techniques and the occupation state's plans to perpetrate crimes against the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

"The Israeli occupation is unable to achieve any victory in future confrontations and that's why it plans to target civilians," Qasem added.

The Hamas spokesperson stressed that the resistance will defend the Palestinian people during any Israeli aggression.

