Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Iraq's Sadr: Pressure is being exerted on Sunni provinces for electoral gains

January 28, 2021 at 11:47 am | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
Poster of Sadrist Movement Leader Muqtada al-Sadr is seen as Iraqi demonstrators gather at Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq on 3 January 2020 [Murtadha Sudani/Anadolu Agency]
Poster of Sadrist Movement Leader Muqtada al-Sadr is seen as Iraqi demonstrators gather at Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq on 3 January 2020 [Murtadha Sudani/Anadolu Agency]
 January 28, 2021 at 11:47 am

Some "parties" in Iraq have been exerting "pressure" on Sunni provinces under the pretext of fighting terrorism for "electoral gains", Shia Iraqi leader Muqtada Al-Sadr said.

"Some political parties may benefit from this during the election campaign," Al-Sadr wrote on Twitter, warning that Sunni provinces have been the most affected by terrorism, "which means that terrorists will exploit this to carry out their terrorist acts in various regions of Iraq".

Al-Sadr stressed on the need for the electoral competition to be based on legal, ethical, democratic and human grounds, away from violence and fighting, and selling the rest of Iraq's lands to the occupier and those who have other goals.

"It is shameful that the political forces are fighting over the elections while all the provinces live under the weight of poverty, hunger, pandemic and fear," he added.

READ: Shia cleric calls for Iraq to find alternative for Iran gas

Categories
IraqMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Show Comments