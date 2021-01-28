Iraq's Sadr: Pressure is being exerted on Sunni provinces for electoral gains

Some "parties" in Iraq have been exerting "pressure" on Sunni provinces under the pretext of fighting terrorism for "electoral gains", Shia Iraqi leader Muqtada Al-Sadr said.

"Some political parties may benefit from this during the election campaign," Al-Sadr wrote on Twitter, warning that Sunni provinces have been the most affected by terrorism, "which means that terrorists will exploit this to carry out their terrorist acts in various regions of Iraq".

Al-Sadr stressed on the need for the electoral competition to be based on legal, ethical, democratic and human grounds, away from violence and fighting, and selling the rest of Iraq's lands to the occupier and those who have other goals.

"It is shameful that the political forces are fighting over the elections while all the provinces live under the weight of poverty, hunger, pandemic and fear," he added.

