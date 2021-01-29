Hamas welcomes WHO decision not to remove Palestinian health from agenda

Hamas yesterday welcomed the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s decision not to agree to an Israeli proposal to remove a standalone item from the agenda of the 74th World Health Assembly exclusively devoted to a report on the health situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Hamas leader Bassem Naeem said in a statement that Israeli attempts to evade responsibility as an occupying power should not be given any chance for success.

He stressed that all necessary pressure must be exerted on Israel to shoulder its responsibilities towards the Palestinian people under international law and meet their needs, especially those related to health and education.

Yesterday, WHO member states voted down a proposal by Israel to remove an item from the 74th World Health Assembly agenda devoted exclusively to a report on the health conditions in the occupied Palestinian territories and consider it as part of the WHO's overall health emergencies agenda.

Israel had proposed that the report be considered as part of the overall discussion on the WHO's work in health emergencies when WHO member states meet in May.