Turkey: 3 opposition party lawmakers resign

January 29, 2021 at 3:54 pm
Three lawmakers from Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) have resigned.
The lawmakers, Mehmet Ali Celebi, Huseyin Avni Aksoy, and Ozcan Ozel, held a joint news conference in parliament to announce their resignation.
They are expected to join the recently launched Homeland Movement headed by Muharrem Ince, a former member of the CHP and its presidential candidate for the 2018 election.CHP now holds 135 out of 600 seats in parliament.
