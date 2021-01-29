Turkey: 3 opposition party lawmakers resign

Three lawmakers from Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) have resigned.

The lawmakers, Mehmet Ali Celebi, Huseyin Avni Aksoy, and Ozcan Ozel, held a joint news conference in parliament to announce their resignation.

They are expected to join the recently launched Homeland Movement headed by Muharrem Ince, a former member of the CHP and its presidential candidate for the 2018 election.CHP now holds 135 out of 600 seats in parliament.

