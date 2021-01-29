Turkey, Iran, Russia reaffirm readiness to support Syrian Constitutional Committee

Turkey, Iran, and Russia yesterday urged the Syrian Constitutional Committee to seek compromise and consensus among the sides to the decade-long civil war, a statement released by the trio said.

The three countries held a trilateral meeting on the margins of the regular session of the Constitutional Committee's Drafting Commission in Geneva.

According to the statement, the trio welcomed the convening of the fifth meeting of the commission and reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Syria, and emphasised that these principles should be respected by all sides.

They also reaffirmed their intention to continue their consultations on the above-mentioned issues during the next International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format in Sochi on 16-17 February.

The Astana meetings were initiated by Turkey, Russia, and Iran to bring the fighting sides in Syria together. The first meeting of the Astana process was in Turkey in January 2017 to facilitate UN-sponsored peace talks.

