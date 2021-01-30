Iran: US should return to nuclear deal

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif asserted on Thursday that the US should return to the nuclear deal as it was the first to withdraw from it in 2018.

His remarks came one day after new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that Tehran must resume complying with curbs on its nuclear activity under the deal, before the US rejoins the pact abandoned by former president Donald Trump.

Zarif tweeted a "reality check" for Blinken, stating: "The US violated JCPOA, blocked food/medicine to Iranians, punished adherence to UNSCR 2231."

He continued: "Throughout that sordid mess, Iran abided by JCPOA and only took foreseen remedial measures."

Zarif asked: "Now, who should take 1st step? Never forget Trump's maximum failure."

During a press conference held in Istanbul on Thursday, he also argued that the US demand "is illogic and not practical".

