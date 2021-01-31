Portuguese / Spanish / English

10 people killed in terror attacks in north Syria

January 31, 2021 at 5:09 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Syria
ALEPPO, SYRIA - JANUARY 31: A view of the site after a bomb-laden vehicle exploded near Syrian Interim Government building and Azez Cultural Center building in Azaz district of Aleppo, Syria on January 31, 2021. 1 civilian killed, 8 injured in the attack according to initial reports. ( Bekir Kasim - Anadolu Agency )
At least 10 people were killed and 24 others wounded in terror attacks in the northern al-Bab and Azaz towns in Syria on Sunday,Â Anadolu AgencyÂ reports.

A bomb mounted on a vehicle was detonatedÂ in Azaz town.

Four people were killed and 20 others wounded in the attack.

Shortly after, another explosion in a checkpoint five kilometers (3.1 miles) east of al-Bab town killed six and wounded four people.

It is feared that the number of casualties may increase.

