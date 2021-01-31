Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in alleged knife attack

January 31, 2021
HEBRON, WEST BANK - SEPTEMBER 01: An Israeli soldier patrols in an area in Hebron, West Bank on September 01, 2020. Palestinians in the city of Hebron, live under difficult conditions in the Old City, as nearly 100 checkpoints deployed in the region with around 400 Jewish settlers living in 4 different settlements. Israeli soldiers keep imposing policies of pressure and intimidation on the Palestinians and the Jewish settlers frequently harass the local people. ( Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency )
An Israeli soldier patrols in an area in Hebron, West Bank on September 01, 2020 [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian in an alleged stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to the Israeli army, Anadolu Agency reported.

A military statement said a Palestinian armed with three knives connected to a stick allegedly attempted to stab soldiers at Gush Etzion Junction south of Bethlehem.

The army said the attacker was neutralized. No injuries were reported among Israeli soldiers.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that a Palestinian was martyred by Israeli fire south of Bethlehem.

Local residents said the Palestinian was injured and left bleeding to death.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian near the city of Salfit in the northern West Bank for allegedly attempting to stab soldiers.

Over the past year, several Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in gunfire for allegedly trying to stab soldiers, while reports suggested that others were killed without posing any threat to Israeli forces.

