Lebanon's oldest lawmaker dies from coronavirus

January 31, 2021 at 4:32 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Lebanon, Middle East, News
Christian opposition leader General Michel Aoun (L) stands with independent MP Michel Murr in Doha on May 18, 2008. Lebanon's bickering politicians have asked Qatar to come up with a proposal on the thorny issue of Hezbollah's weapons during Arab-brokered talks aimed at ending a feud that drove their country to the brink of a new civil war. AFP PHOTO/HASSAN IBRAHIM (Photo credit should read HASSAN IBRAHIM/AFP via Getty Images)
Lebanon's oldest lawmaker Michel Murr died from the coronavirus on Sunday at the age of 89, according to the official Lebanese News Agency, Anadolu Agency reports.

Local media said Murr lost his life to complications of COVID-19.

He was hospitalized in December after contracting the virus where he breathed his last.

Murr was the oldest lawmaker in the current Lebanese parliament. He had previously served in several governments, taking the post of deputy prime minister and the minister of the interior, defense, telecommunications and housing.

Lebanon has so far recorded 299,000 virus infections, including 3,031 deaths, and 178,000 recoveries.

