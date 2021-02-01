30 tents destroyed as flooding hits Syria refugee camp

Refugee camps in Syria's northwestern Afrin province flooded due to heavy rain, causing tents to become unusable, Anadolu reported.

Heavy rain hit the area on Saturday night, gaining momentum yesterday and flooding the camp.

In the end, 30 tents were left unusable in the camp where 120 refugees live.

The report says there were no casualties or injuries but the flood worsened the health conditions of the refugee children in the camp.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than ten million displaced, according to UN estimates.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) there are 6.2 million people, including 2.5 million children, displaced within Syria, making it the biggest internally displaced population in the world.

