Israel, Kosovo to establish ties in virtual meeting

The foreign ministers of Israel and Kosovo will today hold a virtual ceremony to establish diplomatic ties, the Times of Israel reports.

Kosovo's Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla announced that she and her Israeli counterpart Gabriel Ashkenazi would hold a virtual ceremony.

"Recognition by Israel is one of the greatest achievements for Kosovo, coming at a key moment for us, thanks to the United States of America, our common and eternal ally," she said.

The decision on mutual recognition between Kosovo and Israel was achieved last September at a summit of Kosovo-Serbia leaders at the White House in the presence of then-US President Donald Trump.

It will be the first time Israel establishes relations with a country virtually.

