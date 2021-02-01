Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Israel, Kosovo to establish ties in virtual meeting

February 1, 2021 at 3:28 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Israel, Kosovo, Middle East, News
Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (L) signs a joint declaration establishing ties with Kosovo during an official ceremony held over Zoom with his counterpart from Kosovo Meliza Haradinaj Stublla (screen), at the Israeli Foreign Ministry headquarters in Jerusalem on February 1, 2021 [MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images]
Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (L) signs a joint declaration establishing ties with Kosovo during an official ceremony held over Zoom with his counterpart from Kosovo Meliza Haradinaj Stublla (screen), at the Israeli Foreign Ministry headquarters in Jerusalem on February 1, 2021 [MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images]
 February 1, 2021 at 3:28 pm

The foreign ministers of Israel and Kosovo will today hold a virtual ceremony to establish diplomatic ties, the Times of Israel reports.

Kosovo's Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla announced that she and her Israeli counterpart Gabriel Ashkenazi would hold a virtual ceremony.

"Recognition by Israel is one of the greatest achievements for Kosovo, coming at a key moment for us, thanks to the United States of America, our common and eternal ally," she said.

The decision on mutual recognition between Kosovo and Israel was achieved last September at a summit of Kosovo-Serbia leaders at the White House in the presence of then-US President Donald Trump.

It will be the first time Israel establishes relations with a country virtually.

READ: Serbia and Kosovo embassy move to occupied Jerusalem could backfire say ex-Israel envoys

Categories
Europe & RussiaIsraelKosovoMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments