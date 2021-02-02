Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Israel's Netanyahu plans brief UAE visit next week

February 2, 2021 at 8:31 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, UAE, Videos & Photo Stories
President Trump Hosts Abraham Accords Signing Ceremony On White House South Lawn
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 15: Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu waves as he arrives outside the West Wing of the White House September 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. Netanyahu is in Washington to participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
 February 2, 2021 at 8:31 pm

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he planned to pay a three-hour visit next week to the United Arab Emirates and perhaps to Bahrain, two countries that established formal ties with Israel last year, reports Anadolu Agency.

Asked in a news briefing whether he would go ahead with a UAE visit next week despite the health crisis in Israel, Netanyahu said in remarks streamed live on his Twitter page: "We postponed the visit … twice because of (coronavirus) lockdowns.

"It has great security, national and international importance, but it has been shortened, at my request, from three days to three hours."

Netanyahu said he would travel to Abu Dhabi and would also "possibly make a lightning visit to Bahrain" during the brief trip.

He did not give a specific date but Israeli media reports said he would make the trip on February 9.

WATCH: Israel officially opens embassy in the UAE

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsUAEVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments