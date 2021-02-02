Top Turkish, US officials discuss bilateral ties

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed bilateral ties over the phone, an official statement said, reports Anadolu Agency.

Turkey-US relations along with Eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus, Afghanistan, Upper Karabakh, Syria, Libya, and the COVID-19 pandemic were also talked about.

Kalin and Sullivan agreed to strengthen the NATO alliance and to take steps that boost regional and global peace and stability.

Both the countries are expected to adopt a constructive, sustainable, and strong relation model in the future.

A new US administration is in place following the oath-taking of President Joe Biden on January 20.

OPINION: Turkey is leading the way in the fight against big tech dictatorship