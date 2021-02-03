Iraq: unknown attackers target oil tanker in territorial waters

Unknown attackers have stolen computers, money and communications equipment from an Iraqi oil tanker sailing in Iraq's territorial waters, Anadolu has reported. The MV Al-Bariq was attacked on Monday evening, explained Kazem Fanjan Al- Hamami MP.

The head of the Iraqi parliament's Services and Reconstruction Committee added that the vessel was off the coast of Basra at the time of the attack, in an area belonging to the Iraqi National Oil Marketing Company SOMO. However, a source at the Iraqi Ports Company told Anadolu that the area where the ship was robbed is not covered by the Iraqi Navy or the Basra Operations Command.

The source, who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media, pointed out that the identity of the gunmen is unknown.

