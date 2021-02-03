Putting the Palestinians in the diaspora on the electoral and political map

With Palestinian elections due to begin May, we await with interest the outcome of the factions' meeting in Cairo on Saturday, especially with regard to reconciliation and how the elections will be conducted. Then it will be down to business and campaigning will begin in earnest across the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip for the Palestinian Legislative Council election in May, followed by the presidential poll and then the vote for the Palestinian National Council. The latter is expected to play a role in the reorganisation and redevelopment of the Palestine Liberation Organisation.

Where, though, do the Palestinians in the diaspora fit into all of this? Where are they on the Palestinian political map? There are many questions that demand answers, because we need to know who represents them on Palestinian issues; who speaks in their name; who will convey accurately their suffering and anguish; and who will defend them. More importantly, perhaps, why has this huge section of Palestinian society been marginalised since the Oslo Accords almost thirty years ago?

Palestinians in the diaspora make up half of the total Palestinian population. According to a report by Al-Zaytouna Centre for Studies and Consultations, the number of Palestinians inside and outside the country at the end of 2019 (early 2020) was just over 13 million. Almost half of them (49.7 per cent) are within historic Palestine, while the rest are in the diaspora. According to the report, about 6.7m Palestinians live outside Palestine, including about 4.29 million in Jordan (most of whom hold Jordanian citizenship), 1.696 million in the other Arab countries, and 727,000 around the rest of the world.

READ: Palestine and the election game (Part 2)

Living abroad has given those Palestinians some advantages, in that they have access to quality education and experience in the scientific, political, media, economic and cultural fields. Moreover, they tend to have good relations with the politicians in their countries of residence, many of whom have reflected positively on important aspects of the Palestinian issue. Importantly, they also have freedom of movement, resources and political and economic influence, which provides momentum and the ability to create strategic changes in the Palestinian political equation.

Faced with these facts, any marginalisation of this group means that the legitimacy of the Palestinian parliament and president is incomplete. Hence, any and all elections must have a clear role for Palestinians in the diaspora so that the leadership and parliament are representative of all Palestinians, not just some of them. In their Cairo meeting, therefore, the Palestinian factions have to put this issue on the agenda to avoid future marginalisation and exclusion.

Despite their involvement in their local societies, Palestinians in the diaspora are the refugees whose legitimate right of return to Palestine is a core issue. Those I have met in places like Chile, Malaysia, Sudan and Turkey, for example, are not only committed to that right, but are also working to strengthen their Palestinian identity. In doing so, they seek to work with local civil society to improve the living conditions of the refugees, including their civil and human rights, and to strengthen their steadfastness until they are liberated and able to return to their homeland.

It is no longer acceptable to ignore the capacity and capabilities of the Palestinians in the diaspora, who can benefit all Palestinians with their knowledge and skills. It is time for them to have a role in Palestinian decision-making and a real partnership in the national project. They can no longer be limited to humanitarian and advocacy roles, although those are still important. They deserve to play a strategic, complementary and supportive part alongside the Palestinians at home.

It is important to note, however, that elections are not the top priority for the diaspora. They'd rather see a partnership built with all Palestinians wherever they live in order to reorganise and redevelop the PLO, giving them a constructive role in the political project under a national liberation leadership that represents all Palestinians everywhere. We need to put the Palestinians in the diaspora on the electoral and political map without delay.

READ: Palestine and the election game (Part 3)

This article first appeared in Arabic in the Palestinian Information Centre on 2 February 2021

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.