UN: 600 Yemen families displaced in January

Some 600 families were displaced in Yemen last month, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) announced yesterday.

"From 01 January 2021 to 30 January 2021, 593 households, about 3,558 Individuals, have experienced displacement at least once," IOM said in a report, adding that 234 households, or 1,404 individuals, had been displaced during the period 24-30 January.

The UN organisation pointed out that the largest number of displacements was seen in "Al-Dhale'e governorate with 76 displaced families, Al-Hudaydahprovince with 66 displaced families, and Taizz with 44 displaced families."

Yemen has been mired in war since the Iran-backed Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government in the capital city of Sanaa in late 2014. The conflict escalated when a Saudi-led military coalition intervened in March 2015 to support government forces. The United Nations said the conflict had led to the world's worst humanitarian crisis leaving millions on the brink of famine.

