UN-led Libya forum elects new interim government

A UN-led Libya forum today selected an interim government via a vote, choosing Mohammed Al-Menfi as presidency council head and Abdulhamid Dabaiba as prime minister, Reuters reported.

Their list won with 39 votes versus 34 for their rivals: eastern-based parliament chief Aguila Saleh and western-based interior minister Fathi Bashagha as prime minister.

"On behalf of the United Nations I am pleased to witness this historic moment," said UN acting Libya envoy Stephanie Williams, who was interrupted by applause.

Speaking earlier this week and outlining the reason for the vote, Williams said the primary task of the "temporary unified executive authority" was to take Libya towards the "sacred goal" of national elections on 24 December.

"This project is not about power sharing or dividing the cake. Rather, it is to form a temporary government composed of patriots who agree to shoulder and share the responsibility to put Libyan sovereignty and the security, prosperity and welfare of the Libyan people above narrow interests and far from the spectre of foreign interference."

"The temporary executive for Libya will comprise a three-member Presidency Council and a sole Prime Minister, who hail from all political and social components of the Libyan society," Williams continued.

