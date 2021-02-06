Portuguese / Spanish / English

Yemen's Houthis: Saudi, Sudanese casualties during January operations

February 6, 2021 at 10:40 am
Houthis patrol Sanaa, Yemen on 5 December 2017 [Mohammed Hamoud/Anadolu Agency]
Yemen's Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthi movement, announced that almost 1,300 members of the Saudi-led Arab coalition forces were killed or wounded during the movement's operations last January, including dozens of Saudi and Sudanese soldiers.

On Friday, Houthi commander Yahya Saree revealed on Twitter that the movement's forces in January managed to kill and wound 1,283 coalition forces, including 74 Saudis and 75 Sudanese.

Saree added that the Houthi forces were also able to shoot down six spy planes and destroy 92 armoured vehicles and carriers owned by the enemy.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition has not yet issued a comment on the Houthi announcement.

