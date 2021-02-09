Algeria: army accuses local and foreign groups of destabilising country

An editorial in this month's issue of Algeria's Army Magazine has accused local and foreign groups, of trying to target and destabilise the country. The editorial doesn't name any of the groups alleged to be involved.

The army warned that unnamed foreign parties are acting contrary to diplomatic norms. "The new Algeria," it insisted, "rejects any tutelage or impositions from any party or any foreign interference."

Under the headline "New Algeria, a visible reality", the editorial said that the military establishment is fulfilling its duty to the people of "the homeland" with sincerity and dedication.

"The commitment to fulfil the covenant of the righteous martyrs requires, on the second anniversary of the peaceful popular protests that started on 22 February 2019, to place the interest of Algeria above everything," said the anonymous article.

Unnamed "hostile parties" started moving under the instructions of "malicious parties with vile intentions" to push the country into chaos and shuffle the cards in a way that would serve their interests and dishonest purposes, the editorial explained. "This is within a scheme aimed primarily at striking the credibility of the People's National Armed Forces."

These warnings come at a time when many have called on social media for the resumption of the protest movement as the second anniversary of the 22 February popular uprising approaches.

The 22 February Initiative, a civilian coalition which includes dozens of Algerian activists, civilian elites, and political activists, announced earlier its readiness for what was described as the inevitable and strong return of the peaceful protest marches.