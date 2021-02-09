Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey exports 70m flowers ahead of Valentine's Day

February 9, 2021 at 10:55 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
A man is preparing orders of tulips to be sent out on April 17, 2020 [Helene Wiesenhaan/BSR Agency/Getty Images]
Turkey has exported 70 million roses to 22 countries ahead of Valentine's Day, which is marked on 14 February, Anadolu news agency reported.

Ismail Yilmaz, the head of the Ornamental Plants and Products Exporters' Association, told Anadolu yesterday that the number of flowers exported increased this year to 70 million, compared to 60 million in 2020.

Yilmaz said the shipment of flowers started about two weeks ahead of Valentine's Day.

He explained that Turkey exports more than 100 different types of flowers, mainly red roses and carnations.

As many as 22 countries have imported Turkish flowers, including the Netherlands, Britain, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine, with exports worth $7 million.

