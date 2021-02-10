Date of Iran's 2021 elections announced

The Iranian Interior Ministry has set 11 May as the start date for nominees to register their names for the upcoming presidential election later this year.

Nominees will have a five-day window to enter their names. Registered names are then vetted by the Guardian Council, which approves or rejects would-be candidates.

The election is set to take place on 18 June.

The ministry also included the timeline of the municipal elections in the same statement, announcing that nominees will have seven days, starting 10 March, to register their names for the local elections.

Another upcoming election will be held this year to choose the members of the Assembly of Experts, the official body authorised to appoint and dismiss the country's top position, the Supreme Leader. Would-be candidates are to register their names starting 2 April within a seven-day window. They, too, must be vetted by the Guardian Council first and approved by the Supreme Leader.

