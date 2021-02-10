Reservations in US over recognition of Israel's sovereignty over Syria's Golan Heights

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has refused to openly endorse the Trump administration's recognition of Israel's sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan Heights,Â ReutersÂ reported.

"As a practical matter, the control of the Golan in that situation I think remains of real importance to Israel's security," Blinken toldÂ CNN.

"Legal questions are something else and overtime if the situation were to change in Syria, that's something we look at, but we are nowhere near that," he added.

BlinkenÂ explained that Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's regime and the presence of Iranian militias in Syria, constitute a "significant security threat" to Israel.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has previously said that he would not withdraw the US'Â recognitionÂ of Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

When asked why Biden has not spoken with Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, until now, Blinken said:Â "I'm sure that they'll have occasion to speak in the near future."