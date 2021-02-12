Lebanon to start COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Lebanon will start its mass vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Top priority groups will be vaccinated first, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday, including medical staff, people older than 75 years and those with chronic diseases.

The first shipment of 249,000 COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in the country on Saturday, it added.

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is to supply the jabs, which were developed in collaboration with German biotech firm BioNTech.

Lebanon reported a total of 3,866 coronavirus-related fatalities and 331,152 infections, while some 223,082 people have recovered from the disease so far.

