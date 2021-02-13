3 Palestinians injured by Israeli settlers in West Bank

Three Palestinians, including two women, were injured yesterday by Israeli settlers in different areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency reports.

Two women in their 40s were injured in an attack by a group of Jewish settlers carrying stones and sticks near the Homesh Israeli settlement in northern West Bank, Palestine Liberation Organization's (PLO) official Ghassan Daglas told Anadolu Agency.

The women were taken to a health centre in the region, said Daglas.

A Palestinian male in his 30s was seriously injured in another attack by Jewish settlers in Kafr Qallil in the Nablus province in northern West Bank, he said.

He was taken to Rafidia Surgical Hospital for treatment, a government hospital in Nablus, added Daglas.

Earlier Friday, Belal Bauatneh, 50, from Al-Berih was killed and Shadi Abu Gosh and Farahat Abed were injured after an Israeli settler rammed his car into the group in the north of the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank, a local official confirmed.

The attack took place near the village of Ein Al-Beida in Tubas governorate, 108 kilometres (67 miles) northeast of Jerusalem.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is regarded as "occupied territory" under international law, making all Jewish settlements there illegal.