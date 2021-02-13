UN rejects Belgian request to seize Libya frozen assets

The UN Security Council has rejected Belgium's request to seize $59 million (49 million euros) of Libya's frozen assets, Libya's permanent delegate to the UN said Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Taher El-Sonni described the UN rejection of the Belgian move as a "major victory" for Libya.

"This decision is a warning to any country that tries to manipulate the Libyans' equities," El-Sonni tweeted.

The diplomat said the Belgium request was unanimously rejected by the UN Security Council members, but without giving any further details.

El-Sonni said that Libya has advised Belgium to withdraw its request as it lacked any legal basis.

READ: British premier congratulates new Libyan counterpart

There was no comment from Brussels on the UN decision.

Last month, the Belgian government said it would inform UN sanctions committee to unfreeze some of the Libyan assets in Belgian banks to get dues worth $59 million to GSDT, an NGO owned by Belgian Prince Laurent.

GSDT has sued Tripoli for the asset promised to it by former ruler Muammar Gaddafi, following an agreement in 2008 between the Libyan government and the foundation to establish a green project in the oil-rich country.

Since Gaddafi's ouster and killing in 2011, the UN sanctions committee has imposed an arms embargo on Libya, including the freezing of the country's funds abroad.