US State Department: Jerusalem subject to final status negotiations

February 13, 2021 at 11:49 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Israel, Middle East, News, US
The Dome of the Rock in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, 15 January 2021 [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images]
The US State Department announced on Thursday that Jerusalem is subject to final status negotiations.

This came in a press briefing by State Department spokesperson Ned Price, in which he conveyed: "The ultimate status of Jerusalem is, in fact, a final status negotiations issue. This has been a long-standing policy of the United States."

Price also stressed that the resumption of US aid to the Palestinians: "Depends on Washington's values and the US interests."

He added: "We believe it is critical to refrain from unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions and undermine efforts to advance negotiations on the two-state solution, including the annexation of lands, settlement activity and demolishing property."

