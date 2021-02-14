Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi Arabia extends virus restrictions for 20 days

February 14, 2021 at 4:02 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
Mask-clad patrons (COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic precaution) sit with their dogs at the "Barking Lot" cafe in Saudi Arabia's eastern Gulf city of Khobar, 450 kilometres east of the capital, on September 25, 2020. - Dog owners in Saudi Arabia can now enjoy a cup of coffee outside their home alongside their beloved pets in a new cafe -- a first for the ultra-conservative kingdom. The Barking Lot, which opened its doors in June in the coastal city of Khobar, has brought them much relief amid restrictions on animals in public places. Dogs are generally prohibited from walking in public and, unlike cats, are considered unclean in Islam, which originated in Saudi Arabia. (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE / AFP) (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)
Mask-clad patrons (COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic precaution) sit with their dogs at the "Barking Lot" cafe in Saudi Arabia's eastern Gulf city of Khobar, 450 kilometres east of the capital, on September 25, 2020 [FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images]
Saudi Arabia on Sunday extended precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic for additional 20 days, in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, Anadolu Agency reported.

The extension of the restrictions will be effective as of Sunday 10:00 pm (19:00 GMT), the Saudi Interior Ministry said in a statement cited by the official SPA news agency.

On Feb. 3, the kingdom ordered precautionary measures to stem the spread of the pandemic upon recommendations from health authorities.

Under the measures, social gatherings should not exceed 20 people and the suspension of all events and parties, including weddings, and corporate meetings among others.

The measures will also affect cinemas, indoor entertainment centres, and indoor game venues in restaurants, shopping malls, gyms and sports centres, which will remain closed while restaurants and cafes will only be able to provide external orders.

The ministry indicated that the precautionary measures are subject to continuous evaluation by the relevant authorities.

The oil-rich Gulf kingdom has so far reported 372,410 virus cases, including 6,428 fatalities.

